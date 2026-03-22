Former CS Raphael Tuju Goes Missing

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has allegedly gone missing.

According to his family, Tuju was last seen on the evening of Saturday, March 21, and his phone has since been switched off.

The former CS’s car was also found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen, Nairobi.

Tuju’s disappearance was reported at Karen Police Station on Saturday, March 21, 2026, by his son Mano Tuju and a lawyer.

On Sunday, March 21, morning, Tuju’s son received a call from the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station while in church, informing him that his father’s car had been found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen, Nairobi.

“This morning, while at church, Mano Tuju, Tuju’s son, got a call from Karen Police Station OCS informing him that Hon. Tuju’s car had been found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen.

“Hon. Tuju’s phone is off, and he has not been seen since Saturday afternoon. He was scheduled to appear on Ramogi at about 7 pm last night,” said Tuju’s lawyer Victor Mabachi.

Tuju was scheduled to appear on Ramogi FM at around 7 pm on Saturday evening, but disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

The incident follows Tuju’s legal tussle with the East African Development Bank (EADB) over a dispute tied to the receivership of Dari Limited and a multi-billion-shilling debt.

On Friday, March 13 night, Tuju was forcibly removed from his Karen property by a contingent of armed police officers.

The officers cordoned off Dari Business Park, leaving the premises locked and inaccessible.

The former CS was evicted from the property after a court ruling cleared the way for the auction of the property to recover a debt estimated at more than Ksh1.9 billion.

However, Tuju moved to court and secured a reprieve on Wednesday, March 18, after the Court blocked any of the disputed property in Karen.