Former CS Raphael Tuju’s Health Deteriorates in Police Custody Amid Assault Allegations

Concerns are intensifying over the health of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, whose condition is reportedly deteriorating while in police custody at Karen Police Station, even as he awaits arraignment in court.

Sources close to his family and medical team indicate that Tuju’s health has worsened significantly, with claims emerging that he may have been assaulted while in custody. The allegations have heightened anxiety among his relatives and legal representatives, particularly given his pre-existing medical condition linked to injuries from a past accident.

Family members say his condition is unstable and requires urgent medical attention. “His condition is not stable, and he urgently needs specialized treatment,” a family source said, adding that his blood sugar levels have been fluctuating dangerously.

Medical professionals familiar with his case have echoed these concerns, warning that denial of timely healthcare could have serious consequences. Reports suggest that police officers may have been instructed not to allow Tuju to seek treatment at a hospital, raising serious questions about detainee rights and access to medical care.

Efforts by his lawyers and family to secure treatment have reportedly faced resistance. “Denying a patient medical care, especially under such conditions, is dangerous,” another source noted.

The situation has also drawn political attention, with Dan Maanzo accusing police of manhandling Tuju during his arrest and detention. Maanzo’s remarks have added to growing criticism of how authorities are handling the matter.

Tuju is expected to be arraigned at Kibera Law Courts, where he will face unspecified charges linked to his recent disappearance and reappearance. According to reports, the former CS had earlier claimed he sought refuge with a family in Kiambu County before resurfacing.

His legal team is expected to raise concerns about his health during the court proceedings, potentially seeking medical intervention or alternative arrangements.

The unfolding developments have attracted broader attention about the treatment of individuals in custody, especially those with underlying medical conditions.

Human rights observers argued that access to healthcare is a fundamental right that must be upheld regardless of legal circumstances.

As pressure mounts, calls are growing for law enforcement authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding Tuju’s detention and ensure his safety and well-being.

Observers warn that failure to act could not only endanger his life but also raise serious legal and ethical questions.