Former CS Rejects President Ruto’s Ambassadorial Job Offer

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u has turned down President Ruto’s nomination to be the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana.

In a letter addressed to the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, Ndung’u officially withdrew her acceptance of the role.

In her letter, the former CS expressed gratitude for the opportunity but cited personal and family commitments as reasons for declining the appointment.

“I would like to give my appreciation for the invitation to appear before the departmental committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations on January 10, 2025. Pursuant to section 6(10) of the Public Appointment Parliamentary Approval Act No.3 of 2011, I wish to inform you that I would not appear before the said committee at the time and venue specified for approval hearing,” the letter read.

“This has been compelled by my personal and family matters which matters taking into consideration would not allow me to take up the position as the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by President William Ruto.”

Ndung’u was removed as ICT CS on 19 December last year, having served for just three months, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was nominated to replace her.

President Ruto nominated her for the post alongside former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, who was nominated as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The Head of State also nominated Dorothy Angote as High Commissioner to Zimbabwe and Andrew Karanja as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Ndung’u is the second person to turn down the role of High Commissioner to Ghana after former West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka Kemosi declined the position in April 2024.

