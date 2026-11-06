Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Mourns Death of Elder Sister, Eunice Nyangari at 77

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is mourning the death of his elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, who passed away in Naro Moru, Nyeri County, on Thursday, November 5, aged 77.

Gachagua announced her death in a family statement on Friday, November 6, describing Eunice as a central figure who helped hold the family together following the death of their mother, Martha Kirigo Gachagua, seven years ago.

He said his firstborn sister had taken up a motherly role among her siblings, offering guidance, emotional support and counsel during difficult moments.

“The family of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua is mourning following the passing on of our firstborn sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Naro Moru yesterday,” Gachagua stated.

He added: “The late Eunice has been the mother figure in our family since the demise of our mother seven years ago.”

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader extended his condolences to Eunice’s immediate family, including her daughter Waithera, son Murimi, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as the wider Reriani family.

Gachagua said the family was grateful for the 77 years she lived, remembering her as a warm and cheerful person whose presence brought happiness to those around her.

“We thank God for the 77 years she lived happily here on earth. We will deeply miss her wise counsel, warmth and the precious moments we shared. Eunice was a happy and warm soul who lit up our hearts,” he said.

He concluded his tribute with a prayer for her soul to rest in peace and for perpetual light to shine upon her.

Eunice was the firstborn daughter of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and Martha Kirigo Gachagua, whose family had nine children.

Her death adds to a series of losses suffered by the former Deputy President’s family over the years. Gachagua previously lost his brother, Nderitu Gachagua, who served as Nyeri Governor and died in London on February 24, 2017, while receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

He also lost his brothers James Reriani Gachagua in May 2022 and Jackson (Jack) Reriani Gachagua in September 2022. His elder sister Leah Wangari Muriuki died in June 2024.