Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Set to Launch New Political Party

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Political landscape in Kenya is set to take a new turn with the launch of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is spearheading the launch of the new party, which is expected to bring new dynamics to the country’s politics.

The launch of the DCP comes at a time when Kenyan politics is characterized by intense party loyalty and shifting alliances. The new party is likely to attract attention from various stakeholders, including politicians, activists, youths, Gen Zs and citizens who are eager to see a change in the country’s governance.

The Democracy for Citizens Party is expected to focus on promoting democratic values, citizen participation, and good governance. With Rigathi Gachagua at the helm, the party is likely to draw support from various regions of the country. Gachagua’s experience as Deputy President and his involvement in various initiatives aimed at promoting democracy and citizen engagement have earned him a reputation as a champion of democratic values.

The launch of the DCP on May 15, 2025, is set to be a significant event in Kenya’s political calendar. The party’s manifesto and core values are expected to be unveiled during the launch, providing insight into its vision for the country’s future. As the country prepares for future elections, the emergence of the DCP is likely to add a new layer of complexity to the political landscape.