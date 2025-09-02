Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former Governor Wycliffe Wangamati Released on Ksh1.5 Million Cash Bail

By

Published

Gz1Vf UXIAAQ9xK

Wangamati

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wafula Wangamati was on Tuesday, September 2, charged alongside ten individuals and eight companies with 27 counts of corruption-related offences amounting to millions of shillings in fraudulent procurement deals.

The prosecution, led by Vincent Monda, tabled fraudulent practices in procurement, acquisition of proceeds of crime, use of proceeds of crime, and conflict of interest charges against Wanagmati and his co-accused.

Among those charged were Wangamati’s brothers Simuyu Wangamati and Barasa Wangamati, cousins Bramwel Wafula and Juma Swaleh, nephews Edward Makhanu and Wakoli Wafula, and niece Sandra Soita.

Others facing charges include Jimmy Wesesa, Christopher Masika, and Joseph Wanyonyi, along with eight companies alleged to have been used in the schemes.

According to the prosecution, Wangamati used Nabwana Construction Limited, a company owned by his siblings, to illegally benefit from county payments amounting to tens of millions of shillings between May 20, 2020, and June 12, 2021.

Wangamati received Ksh10.5 million through Nabwana Construction Limited from payments made by the County Government of Bungoma to Valeria Construction Limited.

The funds were linked to three tenders: maintenance of the Chebus–Kimama Road, maintenance of roads in East Sang’alo Ward, and spot improvement of the Minata–Malaha Road.

Wangamati is also accused of pocketing Ksh9.35 million from payments to Kelco Builders Limitedtied to the maintenance of Matisi–Omindo Road and another road in Misikhu Ward.

The former Governor is further accused of receiving Ksh 6.5 million through Nabwana Construction Limited from payments to Fastec Suppliers Limited for the construction of the Kiamama Water Supply Bridge in Chesikaki.

Wanagamati denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Ziporah Gichana. He was released on a Ksh 5 million bond or alternative cash bail of Ksh 1.5 million.

His siblings, Michael and Edward Wangamati, along with niece Sandra Soita, were each given a Ksh 1 million bond or Ksh 400,000 cash bail.

Also Read: Former Bungoma Governor Wangamati Locked Up Over KSh70 Million Graft Scandal

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021