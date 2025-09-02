Former Governor Wycliffe Wangamati Released on Ksh1.5 Million Cash Bail

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wafula Wangamati was on Tuesday, September 2, charged alongside ten individuals and eight companies with 27 counts of corruption-related offences amounting to millions of shillings in fraudulent procurement deals.

The prosecution, led by Vincent Monda, tabled fraudulent practices in procurement, acquisition of proceeds of crime, use of proceeds of crime, and conflict of interest charges against Wanagmati and his co-accused.

Among those charged were Wangamati’s brothers Simuyu Wangamati and Barasa Wangamati, cousins Bramwel Wafula and Juma Swaleh, nephews Edward Makhanu and Wakoli Wafula, and niece Sandra Soita.

Others facing charges include Jimmy Wesesa, Christopher Masika, and Joseph Wanyonyi, along with eight companies alleged to have been used in the schemes.

According to the prosecution, Wangamati used Nabwana Construction Limited, a company owned by his siblings, to illegally benefit from county payments amounting to tens of millions of shillings between May 20, 2020, and June 12, 2021.

Wangamati received Ksh10.5 million through Nabwana Construction Limited from payments made by the County Government of Bungoma to Valeria Construction Limited.

The funds were linked to three tenders: maintenance of the Chebus–Kimama Road, maintenance of roads in East Sang’alo Ward, and spot improvement of the Minata–Malaha Road.

Wangamati is also accused of pocketing Ksh9.35 million from payments to Kelco Builders Limitedtied to the maintenance of Matisi–Omindo Road and another road in Misikhu Ward.

The former Governor is further accused of receiving Ksh 6.5 million through Nabwana Construction Limited from payments to Fastec Suppliers Limited for the construction of the Kiamama Water Supply Bridge in Chesikaki.

Wanagamati denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Ziporah Gichana. He was released on a Ksh 5 million bond or alternative cash bail of Ksh 1.5 million.

His siblings, Michael and Edward Wangamati, along with niece Sandra Soita, were each given a Ksh 1 million bond or Ksh 400,000 cash bail.

