Former Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi Appointed New SHA CEO

Former Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Her appointment was announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Friday, April 11.

CS Duale said the appointment of Mwangangi followed a rigorous recruitment process.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to announce the appointment of Dr. Mercy Mwangangi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Social Health Authority,” said Duale.

Dr. Mwangangi was among the 12 candidates who had been shortlisted for the job.

Mwangangi is a health financing and policy expert with over 15 years of experience in universal health coverage (UHC), institutional reform, and health systems strengthening.

She is also a proven leader in health governance, resource mobilization, and strategic partnerships, with an exceptional track record of driving policy transformation and financing reforms in Kenya’s healthcare landscape is poised to lead SHA into the next Chapter.

Dr. Mwangangi is currently the Senior Health Systems Strengthening Director at AMREF Health Africa where she has been spearheading health financing and health security investments across Africa, securing development assistance funding for primary healthcare and universal coverage expansion.

“The Ministry congratulates Dr. Mwangangi on her appointment and wishes her all the best as she becomes the first Chief Executive Officer for the Social Health Authority. We are confident that she has what it takes to steer SHA and deliver on the mandate of SHA,” Duale added.

The SHA CEO post fell vacant following the suspension of Elijah Wachira, who served as the CEO until November 2024.

Mwangangi served as Health Chief Administrative Secretary under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

She was part of the team that championed adaptation to the new normal that had been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: List of 12 Candidates Shortlisted For SHA CEO Position