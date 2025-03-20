Connect with us

Former Health CS Nakhumicha Lands Gov’t Job

File image of Susan Nakhumicha and President William Ruto

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has finally landed a plum government job months after she was dismissed from the Cabinet.

President William Ruto on Thursday appointed Nakhumicha as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Nairobi.

In her new role, Nakhumicha will represent Kenya’s interests at UN-Habitat, the global agency responsible for sustainable urban development and human settlements.

Her appointment comes weeks after Kiminini MP Maurice Kakai asked President Ruto to consider Nakhumicha in future government appointments.

“Your Excellency, I believe that Nakhumicha was doing a very good job when she was in office. Mama Mary has said how competent, kind, and focused she was in helping the chairman. As you continue to arrange the government, remember Nakhumicha,” he said.

On March 7, Nakhumicha revealed that she has been concentrating on farming and selling cabbages in Cherangany after she left the Cabinet.

Nakhumicha was dismissed alongside other Cabinet Secretaries after Kenyans expressed dissatisfaction with the government She was replaced by Deborah Barasa.

Meanwhile, Ruto also appointed James Buyekane Muhati as Consul-General in Guangzhou, People’s Republic of China, Abdi Dubat Fidhow as Consul-General in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania and Peter Tum as Kenya’s Ambassador to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Alfred Ombudo K’Ombundo will on the other hand serve as Deputy Head of Mission in Brussels, Belgium.

Also Read: CS Barasa Fires Nakhumicha’s Appointee in Social Health Authority

