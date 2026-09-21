Former IEBC Officer Fined Sh80,000 for Using Fake Moi University Degree

former Assistant Elections Officer at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been fined Sh80,000 after a court found he presented a fake degree certificate to get a promotion.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said in a statement on Monday, September 21, that the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court found George Kipyatich Kibor guilty of uttering a false document. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve eight months in prison.

“In its judgment delivered on September 17th 2026, the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court found Mr. George Kipyatich Kibor guilty of uttering a false document and fined him Ksh 80,000, and in default, he is to serve eight months’ imprisonment,” the EACC said.

According to the commission, Kibor submitted a Bachelor of Business Management (Finance and Banking) certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University. He used it to support his application for promotion from IEBC Grade 8 to Grade 7.

“Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that Mr. Kibor had submitted a forged Bachelor of Business Management (Finance and Banking) degree certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University, in support of his application for promotion from IEBC Grade 8 to Grade 7,” the EACC said.

Kibor was arrested and charged before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on March 10, 2026. He faced charges of forgery of a degree certificate and uttering a false document. The court acquitted him of forgery but convicted him of uttering a false document.

The EACC welcomed the outcome. “The Commission welcomes the conviction and sentence, noting that the outcome serves as a deterrent to individuals who engage in similar criminal conduct,” it said.

The case does not establish any wrongdoing by the IEBC itself. It does, however, point to how academic papers submitted for promotion in public institutions can come under scrutiny long after they were presented.

The conviction comes a week after the Anti-Corruption Court ordered a former Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) employee, David Mogire Nyabuti, to pay Sh16 million or serve 11 years in jail. He was found guilty of forging a KCSE certificate to secure employment.

According to the prosecution, Nyabuti presented a certificate showing he scored a C-, when he had actually attained a D-. The court found he obtained more than Sh14.9 million in salaries and benefits.