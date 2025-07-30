Former KDF Soldier Arrested Days After Launching FBI Movement

Former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and security expert Patrick Osoi has been arrested just days after launching a campaign aimed at tackling police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Kenya.

Osoi was nabbed on Tuesday, July 29 night by a team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A statement from his communication team claimed that he was “abducted by heavily armed men” and detained without explanation.

“Free Patrick Osoi. Patrick Osoi was abducted last night by a contingent of heavily armed men. Reasons for this are still unknown,” read the statement.

An update on Wednesday morning, Osoi’s team confirmed he was being held at Muthaiga Police Station and is facing charges related to “preparation to commit a felony.”

“Patrick Osoi is being held at Muthaiga Police Station and is being charged with preparation to commit a felony,” read the update shared on his official X account.

Just days before his arrest, Osoi announced the launch of the Fighting Brutality and Impunity (FBI) movement.

The initiative aims to expose and combat cases of police misconduct and extrajudicial killings. He revealed that the group comprised former officers, Cop Shakur and Police Constable Hiram Kimathi.

“Having served as a KDF Special Forces Soldier, NIS officer, and a US Army Veteran, I have taken the solemn initiative of bringing together cops who share the same ideology of fighting for Kenyans by forming a movement dubbed Fighting Brutality and Impunity (FBI),” Osoi stated.

“Together with Cop Shakur and Hiram Kimathi, we present ourselves to fight for the rights of every Kenyan mistreated by the police who follow illegal orders, victims of the June 25th 2024 and subsequent times, families of those killed during all these times, police officers and former police officers who have been neglected by the same system they fight for.”