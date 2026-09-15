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Former KenGen Official Sentenced to 11 Years in Jail Over Forged Academic Papers

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Man in handcuffs

A former Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) official has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of fraudulently acquiring public property and uttering false documents.

In a statement, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the accused, David Mogire Nyabuti, was found guilty of using forged academic documents to secure admission at the Institute of Energy Studies and Research and subsequently to obtain employment at KenGen.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigated the matter and established that Nyabuti had presented a forged KCSE certificate and result slip as genuine documents issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC)” EACC said.

Nyabuti later used the documents to secure employment at KenGen, where he received salaries and benefits amounting to Ksh14,946,118.82 between August 2003 and September 2018.

The accused was arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court and charged with five counts, including fraudulent acquisition of public property, two counts of forgery, and two counts of uttering false documents.

The court found him guilty of fraudulently acquiring public property and ordered him to pay Ksh14,946,118 in compensation to the Government, or serve five years in prison in default.

Nyabuti was also fined Ksh900,000 on the same count, with a default sentence of two years.

On each of the two counts of uttering false documents, Nyabuti was fined Ksh200,000, with a default sentence of two years’ imprisonment for each count.

Further, the court directed that all the imprisonment terms run concurrently.

“The Commission welcomes the conviction and sentence, noting that the outcome serves as a deterrent to individuals who engage in similar criminal conduct,” EACC stated.

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