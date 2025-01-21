Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former Kenya Roads Board chair sued over assault

By

Published

B30BE197 0135 4A54 A6E2 D24AA99BAC23
B30BE197 0135 4A54 A6E2 D24AA99BAC23

KDRTV Man Claims Former KRB Chairman Ahmed Kolosh Attacked Him in Nairobi

A man has accused Ahmed Kolosh, the former Chairman of the Kenya Roads Board (KRB), of physically assaulting him in Nairobi.

Mahat Mohamed Abdullahi, the alleged victim, shared images of his injuries and revealed that he had reported the incident to the police.

According to Abdullahi, the assault occurred on Sunday evening at Jaffery’s Sports Club during his routine evening walk.

He claims Kolosh confronted him, accusing him of opposing Kolosh’s political comeback in 2027.

Without warning, Kolosh allegedly attacked him from behind and dragged him to the ground.

Abdullahi has since processed his P3 form and is awaiting police action.

He reported the assault to Muthangari Police Station under OB No. 03/19/01/2025 and is currently receiving medical treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

61F7E7AE 122E 4F2C 8699 2CAB9F3063B8

61F7E7AE 122E 4F2C 8699 2CAB9F3063B8

7E20E525 2D8C 4801 A22D 60591E7D4809

7E20E525 2D8C 4801 A22D 60591E7D4809

3FD38905 2F7C 4F68 93FA F5ED485A2760

3FD38905 2F7C 4F68 93FA F5ED485A2760

Witnesses to the altercation suggest that Abdullahi had previously laughed at Kolosh for being moved from the Kenya Roads Board to the Kenya Maritime Authority, which may have sparked the confrontation.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021