Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Denied Bail

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao will continue serving his 12-year jail term at the Industrial Area Prison after the High Court denied him bail.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, (ODPP) said Waititu had sought bail while challenging his conviction.

The prosecution however opposed the bail application and the court agreed with it.

“The DPP had urged the court to reject Waititu’s request for bail pending appeal, insisting he was lawfully convicted for corruption-related charges upon which he was sentenced to pay a fine of Ksh. 53 million or serve the 12 years imprisonment,” read part of the statement

Waititu had filed an application at the High Court seeking bail pending the determination of his appeal against the conviction and sentence.

His lawyer Danstan Omari told the court that the former Kiambu governor said was likely to suffer if he continued to remain in custody given his medical condition of violent high blood pressure which needs constant urgent medical care.

He began serving his jail term three weeks ago after the Magistrates’ Court found him guilty of Conflict of Interest and Dealing with Suspect Property offenses.

Waititu was given an option of paying a fine of Sh53.7 million or serve 12 years behind bars.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna directed the case to be mentioned on March 18, 2025, for further directions on the substantive appeals.

