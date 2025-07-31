Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Released From Prison

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been released from prison after nearly six months in custody.

Waititu was released on Thursday, July 31, after the High Court granted him a Ksh53 million bond pending the outcome of his appeal in his Ksh588 million graft case.

The former Governor has been serving a prison sentence after being convicted on Sh588million graft charges on February 13, 2025.

Waititu’s bond appeal was finally granted by High Court Judge Lucy Njuguna, who had previously declined two bids to be released on bond.

He had filed an appeal before the High Court challenging his conviction. However, his initial request for bail was rejected, with the court assuring him that the appeal would be heard expeditiously.

In a fresh application, Waititu sought to amend his petition to introduce new evidence and additional grounds in support of his case.

The court allowed the amendment, giving Waititu a renewed opportunity to argue for his release as he continues to appeal against the conviction.

The former governor was sentenced to 12 years in prison or pay a Ksh52.5 million fine after he was found guilty of conflict of interest in a Ksh588 million graft case.

In the sentencing delivered by Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari, was also fined Ksh500,000.

Their co-accused, Testimony Enterprises Limited director Charles Chege, was sentenced to a nine-year jail term or a Ksh295 million fine, while Beth Wangeci, the company’s second director, was fined Ksh1 million or sentenced to one year in prison.

Also Read: Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Denied Bail