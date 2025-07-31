Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Released From Prison

By

Published

GjqqcLMWAAApckM

Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been released from prison after nearly six months in custody.

Waititu was released on Thursday, July 31, after the High Court granted him a Ksh53 million bond pending the outcome of his appeal in his Ksh588 million graft case.

The former Governor has been serving a prison sentence after being convicted on Sh588million graft charges on February 13, 2025.

Waititu’s bond appeal was finally granted by High Court Judge Lucy Njuguna, who had previously declined two bids to be released on bond.

He had filed an appeal before the High Court challenging his conviction. However, his initial request for bail was rejected, with the court assuring him that the appeal would be heard expeditiously.

In a fresh application, Waititu sought to amend his petition to introduce new evidence and additional grounds in support of his case.

The court allowed the amendment, giving Waititu a renewed opportunity to argue for his release as he continues to appeal against the conviction.

The former governor was sentenced to 12 years in prison or pay a Ksh52.5 million fine after he was found guilty of conflict of interest in a Ksh588 million graft case.

In the sentencing delivered by Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari, was also fined Ksh500,000.

Their co-accused, Testimony Enterprises Limited director Charles Chege, was sentenced to a nine-year jail term or a Ksh295 million fine, while Beth Wangeci, the company’s second director, was fined Ksh1 million or sentenced to one year in prison.

Also Read: Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Denied Bail

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021