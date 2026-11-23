Former Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

In a statement on Monday, November 23, Gachagua said he welcomed Nyoro to the party after he defected from the Jubilee Party.

“This afternoon, at the DCP Headquarters, I have received former Kiambu Governor, Hon. James Nyoro, who, after listening to his constituents, has decamped from Jubilee to DCP, the party of the moment and the future,” said Gachagua.

The DCP party leader noted that Nyoro will be vying for the gubernatorial position in Kiambu County in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua assured Nyoro of free and fair nominations in March 2027 and urged him to mobilise and grow the party’s membership.

“I have assured Hon. Nyoro of free and fair nominations and urged him to mobilise and grow the party’s membership as he awaits nominations slated for March next year. DCP continues to attract leaders who believe in its vision and are ready to join the growing movement for change,” Gachagua added.

This comes days after Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari dumped the ruling UDA party and joined DCP.

Gachagua welcomed Wangari to the party after she visited him at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

“I had the honour of welcoming Hon. Martha Wangari, Member of Parliament for Gilgil and member of the National Assembly’s Speaker’s Panel, to the party of the moment and the future: DCP PARTY

“Hon. Martha has received a clear mandate from the people of Gilgil to join our party and be part of the movement shaping the formation of the Sixth Administration. The people are supreme; she has listened to them and acted on their wishes,” Gachagua announced on Friday.