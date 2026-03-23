Former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba Dies

Former Kirinyaga County Senator Daniel Karaba has passed away.

Karaba, who also served as a member of parliament for Kirinyaga Central, died on Monday morning at the age of 78 years.

His passing away was confirmed by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who mourned him as a distinguished leader whose life was marked by service to his people.

Governor Waiguru also extended her condolences to the family of Karaba and all those who knew and worked with the late politician.

“We have lost a distinguished son of Kirinyaga, Hon. Daniel Karaba, whose life was defined by service, humility, and a deep commitment to education and leadership. Mwalimu Karaba built a remarkable career as a teacher, principal, and education leader before serving as a two-term Member of Parliament for Kirinyaga Central and later as Senator.

“I join the people of Kirinyaga and the nation in mourning his loss, and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those he impacted. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Waiguru stated.

Karaba joined politics in 2002, winning the Kirinyaga Central Parliamentary seat on a National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) ticket.

He lost the seat in the 2007 general election to John Ngata Kariuki. In 2013, Karaba successfully contested for the Kirinyaga Senatorial seat on a TNA party ticket and served until the 2017 general election.

During his time in Parliament, Karaba served as the chairman of the education committee in the 9th parliament and was given the same role in the 11th parliament as the Chairman of the Senate Education Committee and was also a member of two Senate committees, the Committee on Delegated Legislation and the Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library.