Former KTN Cameraman Missing: Vehicle Discovered Near Aberdare Forest

A thorough search operation is ongoing for former KTN cameraman Geoffrey Kamau Miring’u, who has been reported missing since November 25, 2025.
Miring’u reportedly dissappeared after departing from his Red Cedar Resort in Nyandarua. His vehicle was subsequently found abandoned near the edge of the Aberdare Forest at Ndunyu Njeru, intensifying concerns for his safety.
Authorities in both Nyandarua and Machakos counties have commenced a joint effort to trace Miring’u. They are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating him.
Relatives have expressed deep distress over his disappearance, highlighting his significant and long-standing presence within Kenya’s media and hospitality sectors. The circumstances surrounding his dissapearance remain unclear, adding to the urgency of the ongoing investigation.
The disappearance of a figure well-known in media circles has garnered significant attention, with many hoping for his safe return. The police operation involves extensive coordination between the two counties, indicating the seriousness with which the case is being treated.
As the search continues, the community and Miring’u’s family await any developments that might shed light on his whereabouts.