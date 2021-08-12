Connect with us

Former Kwale Woman Rep. Zainab Chidzuga Is Dead

State leaders have mourned ex-Kwale Women Representative Zainab Chidzuga who died of Covid-19

Ex Kwale Women Representative Zainab Chidzuga
Ex Kwale Women Representative Zainab Chidzuga

KDRRTV NEWS: Zainab Cidzuga, former Kwale Woman Representative, died at the Nairobi Hospital of Covid-19 complications.

The former Kwale women Rep. was admitted to hospital for two weeks over a heart problem after contracting coronavirus.

According to reports by local media in Kenya, the family is seeking to raise a Ksh. 2 million hospital bill accrued when Chidzuga was in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The former women Rep had served as the chairperson to Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson in the 1990s and later served in the Kwale county government assembly. She won the seat on the ODM ticket.

She later lost the seat in 2017 when she contested on Jubilee to the current Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan, who flew the ODM party flag.

President Uhuru Kenyatta later appointed him to serve in various state boards and was in the last Mashujaa Day awarded with a Head of State Commendation.

Many people have sent their condolences to the family, including the high profile leaders such as President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and Former Premier Raila Odinga.

 

