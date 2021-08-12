Former Kwale Woman Rep. Zainab Chidzuga Is Dead

KDRRTV NEWS: Zainab Cidzuga, former Kwale Woman Representative, died at the Nairobi Hospital of Covid-19 complications.

The former Kwale women Rep. was admitted to hospital for two weeks over a heart problem after contracting coronavirus.

According to reports by local media in Kenya, the family is seeking to raise a Ksh. 2 million hospital bill accrued when Chidzuga was in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The former women Rep had served as the chairperson to Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson in the 1990s and later served in the Kwale county government assembly. She won the seat on the ODM ticket.

She later lost the seat in 2017 when she contested on Jubilee to the current Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan, who flew the ODM party flag.

President Uhuru Kenyatta later appointed him to serve in various state boards and was in the last Mashujaa Day awarded with a Head of State Commendation.

Many people have sent their condolences to the family, including the high profile leaders such as President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and Former Premier Raila Odinga.

We have lost a selfless and visionary leader who served the people of Kwale with dedication. Mheshimiwa Zainab Chidzuga was progressive, steadfast and focussed. We will remember her as a champion of women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/6g9OEcXoyv — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 12, 2021

My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of former Kwale County MP, Hon Zainab Chidzuga. May God the Almighty grant her family strength and fortitude to bear the loss. Inna lillahi wa inailayhi rajiun. pic.twitter.com/lSPB9KJ0V3 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 12, 2021

I am saddened to learn of the passing away of former Kwale Women Representative Hon Zainab Chidzuga. Chidzuga was a friendly and dedicated legislator who advocated for women empowerment. She served as one of the pioneer Women Reps under our new constitutional dispensation. pic.twitter.com/a95uZcrOXo — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) August 12, 2021