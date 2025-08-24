Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel Dies

Former Laikipia North Member of Parliament Mathew Lempurkel Lekidime has passed on a week after he was involved in a road accident.

Lempurkel died on Sunday, August 24, morning while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The former lawmaker was involved in a road crash on Monday, August 18, in Ong’ata Rongai along Magadi Road.

Lempurkel sustained serious head injuries during the crash and was rushed to KNH for treatment.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mourned the death of Lempurkel, saying his legacy will remain in the hearts of Kenyans.

Gachagua also extended his condolences to the former Laikipia North MP’s family and friends.

“I have learnt of the untimely passing on of Hon. Mathew Lempurkel with a heavy heart. Hon. Lempurkel was a member of the DCP and a former Member of Parliament for Laikipia North.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may Almighty God grant strength, comfort, and fortitude to his family, loved ones, and all who cherished him during this moment of grief. My deepest sympathies to you all. Hon. Mathew Lempurkel has departed, but his legacy will live on in our hearts,” said Gachagua.

Lempurkel served as MP in the eleventh Parliament from 2013 to 2017 under an ODM party ticket.

In November 2023, he ditched ODM for President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, before joining Gachagua’s DCP.

Lempurkel lost the seat to the incumbent, Sarah Korere, in the 2017 General Election. He vied for the seat in the 2022 elections, but again lost to Korere.

In 2021, Lempurkel hit the headlines when he was sentenced to one year in prison for assault in a case against his successor.

However, his lawyer Saitabao Kanchori moved to court challenging the ruling, stating it was a mistake.

The former Laikipia North MP was then freed from custody on December 20, 2021, on a KSh100,000 cash bail.