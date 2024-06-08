Connect with us

Former Minister Soita Shitanda’s Daughter Charged After Nasty Accident That Killed 2 US Soldiers

By

Published

Soita 2

Former Kenyan Minister Soita Shitanda’s 23-year-old daughter Candy Soita has been charged in the US after she caused an accident that killed two US soldiers.

Soita was arrested on Sunday, June 2 following the incident that occurred on westbound SR 512 near Canyon Road East.

According to reports, the suspect was carrying her one-year-old daughter in the car and was driving in the wrong direction on the road when her vehicle collided with another carrying three US soldiers.

Two of the American soldiers died on the spot while the third suffered injuries and was rushed to hospital for medication.

According to a military spokesperson, all three men involved in the crash were soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“We are saddened to learn that two 7th Infantry Division soldiers passed following an off-post vehicle accident on the morning of June 2, 2024. One additional 7th Infantry Division soldier was admitted to the hospital where they have since been released. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these soldiers during this difficult time. This incident remains under investigation,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Soita and her child escaped the accident with minor injuries and were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is said to have been tested for alcohol and her breath test registered 0.097 about four hours after the collision, which is above the legal limit of 0.08% in the United States.

Soita was arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday on two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 cash bail by Court Commissioner Barbara McInvaille.

