Former MP Among 5 Arrested Over Theft of Lorries in Murang’a

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from DCI’s Operation Support Unit (OSU) have arrested former Mwea MP Peter Gitau and four other suspects in connection with the theft of two Isuzu lorries in Murang’a County.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, DCI said the two lorries were stolen in Gatanga on August 16, 2025

“Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) have recovered two Isuzu lorries that were stolen in Murang’a County.

“The vehicles in question, an Isuzu FVZ with registration number KDQ 845T and an Isuzu FRR with registration number KDL 078W, were taken in a brazen theft in Gatanga on August 16, 2025,” DCI stated.

Following the theft,  DCI detectives launched a probe that led to the arrest of Peter Gitau, Mark Kinyua, Erick Chege, David Kigo, and Joseph Ndung’u Waweru, identified as the masterminds behind the heist.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects led detectives to Mombasa County, where the lorries were recovered in Makupa, as follows: the Isuzu FVZ (KDQ 845T) had been fitted with a counterfeit registration plate, KDV 449C, while the Isuzu FRR (KDL 078W) was fitted with a fake plate, KCA 505D, in a desperate attempt to evade the long arm of the law,” DCI stated

The recovered lorries are now safely in the hands of DCI Gatanga, and plans are underway to return them to their rightful owners.

Meanwhile, the apprehended suspects remain in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

“With the lorries now recovered and safely in the hands of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Gatanga, plans are underway to return them to their rightful owners, restoring hope and justice to those affected by this crime,” DCI added.

