Former Mudavadi Aide Salim Swaleh Begs For Forgiveness After Being Fired

Former Director of Press in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) Salim Swaleh has begged Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi for forgiveness.

In a video doing rounds of social media an emotional Swaleh said he broke the trust that he had built with Mudavadi for many years.

The former news anchor claimed that he had been looking for Mudavadi for the past few weeks but had not been successful.

“Good morning Your Excellency, I hope this video finds you well. I decided to record this video because I have looked for you for the last couple of weeks but I could not reach you. I sent several people to talk to you but I have not received any feedback,” Salim stated.

He added, “Your Excellency, you have been my father figure for the longest time that I’ve known you. We’ve built an unmatched trust between us and for the last one and a half I have served you, served your good office, and served you with unmatched zeal. I broke the trust and I’m so sorry about it. I’m truly remorseful about it.”

Salim went on to reveal that things have been difficult for him in the last month and he has been unable to even get out of his house.

He also claimed that police and lawyers have been extorting him every time he is in court while the case filed against him was moving at a slow pace.

“Every time we go to court, lawyers are on my neck, the police are on my neck and extorting me right and center because they think I have a lot of money. Please find it in your heart first to forgive us, and second, please help end this,” the former new anchor added.

Salim was arrested in June this year over a Ksh5.8 million scandal at the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary. Swaleh and his four co-accused were later released on a cash bail.

