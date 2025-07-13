Former Nigerian President Buhari Dies at 82 in London After Prolonged Illness

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a towering figure in the nation’s political landscape, has died at the age of 82 in London following a prolonged illness. His passing on Sunday, July 13, 2025, marks the end of an era for Africa’s most populous country, which he led twice – first as a military ruler and later as a democratically elected president.

Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed his death in a London clinic, where the former president had been receiving medical treatment for several weeks, with his condition reportedly worsening since April 2025. Current Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson stated that Buhari died around 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT).

Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari’s career spanned over six decades, beginning with his enlistment in the Nigerian Army at 19. He rose to the rank of major general and first seized power in a military coup in 1983, ruling until 1985. After decades in the political wilderness, he reinvented himself as a “converted democrat”.

His historic victory in the 2015 presidential election, on his fourth attempt, made him the first opposition candidate to unseat an incumbent through the ballot box in Nigeria. Campaigning on an anti-corruption platform, he secured a second term in 2019, serving until May 2023. Despite initial widespread goodwill, his presidency faced significant challenges, including economic recession, persistent insecurity, and criticism over his frequent medical trips abroad.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound condolences, describing Buhari as “a patriot, a soldier, a statesman”.

As a mark of respect, Tinubu has ordered national flags to fly at half-mast for seven days and dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to London to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria for burial according to Islamic rites.

Buhari’s legacy remains a subject of national discussion, with supporters praising his commitment to integrity and discipline.

The family’s brief message asked for prayers, stating: “May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

As Nigerians both at home and abroad come to terms with his passing, tributes are expected to pour in from global leaders and African heads of state who worked alongside Buhari during his time in office.