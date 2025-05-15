Stop Bleeding Kenyans with Taxes! Raila Breaks Silence at Treasury

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a significant meeting at the National Treasury, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga engaged with Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo. This gathering comes at a crucial time as the nation grapples with economic challenges that have intensified the financial strain on citizens.

During the discussions, Mr. Odinga emphasized the urgent need for the government to ease the tax burden on citizens. He argued that many Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to high taxation rates, which he believes stifle economic growth and limit disposable income. By reducing taxes, he posits that individuals would have more financial freedom to invest in their families and communities, ultimately fostering a more robust economy.

Moreover, Mr. Odinga called for enhanced revenue collection strategies. He suggested that improving efficiency in tax collection could significantly increase government revenues without imposing additional burdens on taxpayers. This approach would not only help fund essential services but also contribute to national development projects that are vital for Kenya’s growth.

Another critical point raised by Mr. Odinga was the need for more responsible management of national debt. With Kenya’s public debt reaching alarming levels, he urged the government to adopt prudent fiscal policies that prioritize sustainable borrowing practices. He warned against excessive reliance on loans, which could jeopardize future generations’ economic stability.

The former Prime Minister’s remarks resonate with many citizens who feel overwhelmed by rising costs of living and stagnant wages. His call for reform reflects a growing sentiment among Kenyans who demand accountability and transparency in how public funds are managed.

As discussions around economic policy continue to evolve, Mr. Odinga’s insights provide a valuable perspective on addressing these pressing issues. His advocacy for tax relief and responsible debt management highlights the need for a balanced approach that supports both government revenue needs and citizen welfare.

IKenya navigates its economic landscape, it is imperative for leaders to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at finding solutions that benefit all Kenyans. The meeting between Mr. Odinga and Treasury officials is a step towards fostering such discussions.