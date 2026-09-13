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Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s Physician, David Silverstein Passes Away

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former President the late Daniel Arap Moi’s physician, David Silverstein, is dead.

His death was announced on Sunday, September 13, by former Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

Gideon mourned Silverstein as a dedicated doctor whose professional care and friendship left a lasting impression on the Moi family.

He described Silverstein as a doctor who demonstrated exceptional attention to detail, empathy and compassion in caring for the former President.

“It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Dr. David Silverstein, the long-serving personal physician to the late retired President H.E. Mzee Daniel Arap Moi.

“Dr. Silverstein left a lasting impression on those he treated, and we witnessed firsthand his attention to detail and empathy. To him, Mzee Moi was not merely a client. He was a human being whose health, dignity and wellbeing mattered deeply to him,” he stated.

Gideon also extended the Moi family’s condolences to Silverstein’s family, led by his wife, Channa Commanday.

“On behalf of the Moi family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, led by his beloved wife, Channa Commanday.

“We are deeply grateful to them for allowing Dr. Silverstein to walk with Mzee Moi throughout his journey of health. His care and friendship will always be remembered with gratitude. May God grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he added.

President William Ruto also extended his sympathies to Silverstein’s family, describing the late doctor as a distinguished medical practitioner whose service had a lasting impact on Kenya.

“Dr Silverstein leaves behind a distinguished legacy of service to our nation. His pioneering contribution to the advancement of medicine, particularly cardiology, touched countless lives and helped shape the practice of modern medicine in Kenya.

“At this moment of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May they draw strength from the remarkable life he lived and the enduring legacy he leaves behind,” Ruto added.

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