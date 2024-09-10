Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former Presidential Candidate Mwalimu Mohamed Abduba Dida Jailed In US

By

Published

DIDA

DIDA

Former Presidential Candidate Mwalimu Mohamed Abduba Dida is serving a seven-year sentence in a US prison.

Dida has been in custody since 18 November 2022, after being found guilty of stalking and intimidating an unidentified person in the Midwestern US state.

The former Presidential Candidate is being held at the Big Muddy Correctional Center in Illinois.

Mwalimu Dida was found guilty on two separate charges reported to have been committed in Mclean County, Illinois.

On the first charge, Dida was found guilty of one count of stalking and one count of transmitting threats to the victim. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

In the second charge, he was found guilty of one count of aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching or speaking to his victim.

Dida was jailed in July 2021, but the sentence was extended under unclear circumstances and he is scheduled to be released from prison on 3 April 2029.

The former Presidential candidate recently filed a complaint over the alleged violation of his constitutional rights, including the right to practice Islam and to observe the Islamic daily schedule of prayer.

“Plaintiff claims that now at Big Muddy he has been approved as a volunteer imam, but he has only been allowed one Friday prayer.

“He has otherwise been denied prayers before and after sunrise and sunset, and he has been denied three additional prayers,” a legal complaint read in part.

The 50-year-old former teacher vied for the country’s presidency in the 2013 General Election on an Alliance of Real Change party ticket.

Dida ran again in the 2017 General Election, conceding hours before the election was called in favour of then-incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the campaign trail, Dida hit the headlines again when he refused to receive two police officers assigned to him, demanding 20 security guards instead.

Also Read: Abduba Dida wants Government to come clean on the Huduma number exercise

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020