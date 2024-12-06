Connect with us

Former PS Charged Over Land Fraud

DCI Gate 1712812599

Former PS in the Ministry of Internal Security Dave Munya Mwangi has been charged with the fraudulent acquisition of a parcel of land located along Mombasa Road, after forging a title deed with the help of a rogue official at the Ministry of Lands.

In a statement, DCI said Mwangi was arrested and arraigned in court following a meticulous investigation by the DCI Land Fraud Investigators, who probed into a complaint lodged by the devastated victim.

“In the case, the accused had jointly with two others – Sammy Louis Karanja and Moses Ojuka (former employee at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning) – forged documents of a 1.591Ha parcel of land into the names of companies owned by Mwangi Munya, before leasing the same to a Chinese company at Sh12 million,” said DCI.

The Directorate alleged that Mwangi and two other suspects, who remain at large, forged documents relating to the land in the names of companies owned by Mwangi.

After reviewing the case file, the ODPP decided to charge the three with three counts of conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document, and forgery of a title.

Dave Munya Mwangi, the director of Olbolsat Farm Limited, was arrested and arraigned at the Milimani Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted a Sh20 million bail with an alternative of Sh5 million cash bail.

His two accomplices, Sammy Karanja, and Moses Ojuka, are at large but wanted.

Also Read: DCI Warns Land Owners Over Land Cartels Issuing Fake Title Deeds

