News

Former Public CS Justin Muturi’s Security Withdrawn

By

Published

Public Service CS Justin Muturi

Former Public Service CS Justin Muturi

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary and Attorney General Justin Muturi’s security has been withdrawn.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 8, Muturi said the police officers attached to him were ordered not to report to work.

Muturi alleged that his security was withdrawn because he is “fighting the government”.

“My security detail was withdrawn last night (Monday) at around 7:30 PM. Two police officers who were attached to me by virtue of my position as former Speaker of the National Assembly were told not to report for duty today. If this is another attempt to intimidate me, they have dialed yet another wrong number,” said Muturi.

The former CS said he is entitled to security, having previously served as the National Assembly Speaker.

“They were told not to come to work on the basis that I am fighting the government. I said it’s okay, there are many Kenyans without government security. But I am entitled to security,” he added.

On Wednesday, March 26, President William Ruto sacked CS Muturi and nominated Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku as the new CS for Public Service.

Muturi had emerged as a thorn in the flesh of the Ruto administration, following his fiery remarks he made over abductions and killings of protesters in June and December 2024.

The former CS even boycotted Cabinet meetings until the issue was addressed as a major agenda item, which he said never happened.

“There is no doubt that I was sacked because of my stand on the abductions and extrajudicial killings and not because of the so-called absconding of cabinet meetings.”

“If their intention is to silence me, they have dialed the wrong number for I will never tire of fighting for the rights of the People of Kenya,” Muturi stated.

Also read: Muturi Dismissed Himself From Govt- President Ruto

