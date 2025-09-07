Former Rongo MP and Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno Dead at 75

Kenya is in mourning following the death of Hon. Dalmas Otieno Anyango, a veteran politician, former Cabinet Minister, and long-serving Rongo Member of Parliament. Otieno passed away today on Sunday, September 7, at the age of 75. Reports indicate he died at his Kileleshwa residence, though other accounts suggest he had been undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Otieno was a towering figure in Kenya’s political landscape, serving across multiple administrations including those of former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki. His political career began in 1988 when he was first elected as MP for Rongo Constituency. Over the years, he held several influential ministerial positions, including Minister for Industrialisation (1988–1991), Minister of Labour and Human Resource Development, Minister of Transport (1991–1996), and Minister of State for Public Service. His leadership was widely respected for its firmness, vision, and transformative impact on governance.

In a condolence message, the State Department for Parliamentary Affairs hailed him as “a seasoned statesman whose voice in advancing governance and national unity enriched Kenya’s democratic journey.” The statement added: “His dedication to public service and his contribution to national development, particularly through his leadership in Parliament and Cabinet, will remain an inspiration to many. As we mourn his departure, we also celebrate a life of impact and service to the people of Rongo, Migori County, and the nation at large.”

Tributes also poured in from leaders and citizens alike. Hon. Kennedy Ondiek described him as “not only a distinguished statesman, but also a visionary leader whose legacy of public service, intellect, and integrity will be remembered for generations.” Gordon Omondi Bsc wrote: “We have lost a son, hero, patriot and a dedicated servant whose leadership was beyond human doubt. Your transformative agenda that led to the new Rongo we have shall never be forgotten.”

Beyond politics, Otieno’s personal life was marked by profound tragedies. He endured the loss of three of his children. His son Isaiah died in 2008 in a horrific accident when a plane crashed onto him in Canada. His daughter Eflyne passed away in 2014, and another daughter, Joan, died in October 2022 while receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. Reflecting on Joan’s death, Otieno wrote, “It is a sad morning, Joan has gone to be with the Lord. Fare well daughter.”

Despite these hardships, Otieno continued to serve the nation with resilience. In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, where he continued shaping policy until his passing.

For the people of Rongo, his death marks the loss of a leader who transformed their constituency. For the country, it is the passing of a statesman whose voice, leadership, and service left an indelible mark on Kenya’s political and social fabric.