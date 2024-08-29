Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Fined Ksh 85 Million, Barred From Office For 10 Years

Ex-Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has been fined a total Ksh 85 million after he was found guilty of irregularly receiving public funds during his tenure as Governor.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki ordered Lenolkulal and his 10 co accused to pay a fine of Ksh 1 million or serve four years in jail for the offense of conflict of interest.

Nzioki also fined the former Governor and his co accused to pay Ksh.1 million or serve four years in jail for unlawful acquisition of public property.

Lenolkulal was further fined Ksh 83.4 million for apportioning public funds unlawfully.

The Magistrate additionally barred Lenolkulal from holding an elective office for 10 years.

In delivering the sentence, Nzioka noted that his ruling was guided by four factors of the objective of deterrence, retribution, denunciation, and community protection.

Other former county officers; Daniel Nakuo Lenolkirina, Josephine Naamo Lenasalia, Reuben Marumben Lemunyete, Linus Milton Lenolngenje , Paul Lolmingani, Benard Ltarasi Lesurmat and Lilian Balanga were sentenced to pay a fine of Ksh.700,000 each or serve 4 years imprisonment after they were convicted for the offense of abuse of office.

On wednesday, Lenolkulal was found guilty of receiving Ksh 84 million to supply petroleum products to the country during his tenure.

The ex-county boss received the money through his proxy.

Lenolkul was accused of influencing tenders in Samburu County to favor Oryx Service Station, a company linked to him.

The company supplied fuel to the Samburu County government between 2014 and 2019.

Lenolkulal’s lawyer has noted that they will appeal the judge’s ruling.

