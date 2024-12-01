Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa Lands New State Job

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

In a gazette notice, Labor Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua appointed Echesa to chair the Council for two years beginning Friday, November 29.

Echesa will replace former Bura MP Ali Wario, whose appointment has been revoked.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 28 (1) and (2) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2007, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints— Rashid Echesa to be the Chairperson of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, with effect from the 29th November, 2024 up to 18th May, 2026. The appointment of Ali Wario is revoked,” the gazette notice read.

Until this recent appointment, Echesa was the Chairman of the Board of the Kenya Water Towers Agency.

Echesa was dismissed from the Cabinet of Uhuru Kenyatta in an unceremonious manner after being linked to a fraudulent arms deal worth Ksh39 billion.

Similarly, President William Ruto has appointed retired Kenya Air Force Commander Major General Jofidha Otieno Makowenga as the Chairman of the Kenya Space Agency Board for a period of three years with effect from November 29.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 6(1)(a) of the Kenya Space Agency Order, 2017, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Major General (Rtd) Jofidha Otieno Makowenga to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Space Agency Board,” the gazettes notice read.

In an appointment made by Defense CS Soipan Tuya, Munanie Mbatha, Mwango Kitsao Kalu and Philip Osano will join the board of the Kenya Space Agency for the next three years.

