Former Sports PS Kaberia, 5 Others Charged Over Ksh330 Million CHAN Funds

Former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia and five other accused persons have been charged over the alleged misappropriation of Sh330 million set aside for Kenya’s preparations to host the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

In a statement on Tuesday, September 8, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the six appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Isabella Barasa at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court for plea taking.

Those charged alongside Kaberia are former Senior Principal Finance Officer at the Ministry of Sports Stephen Njoroge Muthuma, former Principal Accountant Enock Ondwari Onditi, former Senior Superintendent Engineer John Kiende Ruga, Taxwise Consulting Limited director Samuel Mbaa Njoroge and Lease Pride Limited director Anthony Mwangi Kimanthi.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today charged former Sports Principal Secretary Amb. Peter Kirimi Kaberia, three former government officials and two company directors over the alleged misappropriation of Ksh. 330 million set aside for preparations to host the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN),” read the statement.

The charges followed investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), after the DPP approved their prosecution.

The case involves 16 accused persons, including individuals and companies, who face a total of 17 counts.

The accused were charged with abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, failure to comply with procurement laws, acquisition of proceeds of crime, and financial misconduct.

Eight of the accused, namely Kaberia, Muthuma, Onditi, Ruga, Harun Chebet Komen, Marcos Gonzales Puente, Auditel Kenya and Samuel Mbaa Njoroge, face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit an economic crime.

All the accused denied the charges when they appeared before the court.

The court granted a Ksh. 3 million bond or Ksh. 1 million cash bail to Amb. Kaberia, Stephen Njoroge, Enock Onditi, John Kiende, Anthony Mwangi and Lease Pride Limited.

Samuel Mbaa Njoroge, Taxwise Consulting Limited and Liroma Assurance Services Limited were each granted Ksh. 2 million bond or Ksh. 600,000 cash bail.