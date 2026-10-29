Former USIU-Africa Student Sentenced to Death for 2012 Murder of Colleague Sarah Akello Aruwa

A former United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) student has been sentenced to death for murdering his colleague, Sarah Akello Aruwa, after luring her into a trap, abducting her and demanding ransom from her family in 2012.

Duncan Livingstone Kimathi, 37, was sentenced by Justice Kanyi Kimondo on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after being found guilty of murdering Akello between June 30 and July 1, 2012, in Kiamako, Githunguri, Kiambu County.

The prosecution, led by Millicent Kigira, presented 17 witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding the abduction, ransom demands and killing of the final-year International Relations student.

The court heard that Akello disappeared after telling a friend she intended to meet a man she had previously encountered at the university library.

Her family later received calls from a man demanding KSh100,000 for her release. Akello’s mother, Hellen Atieno Aruwa, told the court that she negotiated the amount down to KSh70,000 before reporting the matter at Kasarani Police Station.

Akello’s boyfriend also testified that when he tried to contact her through her mobile phone, a man answered and demanded that KSh100,000 be sent to her mobile money account as ransom.

Investigators also examined a notebook in which Akello had written that she planned to meet a person identified as Daniel Muriithi and recorded his telephone number. However, the court established that Kimathi did not know Muriithi and found that the name had been used as part of a plan to lure Akello.

Investigations later led to the recovery of Akello’s undergarments and a blood-stained top from a house in Savannah where Kimathi’s girlfriend, Wairimu, lived.

A postmortem examination established that Akello had suffered a laceration at the back of her head and bruises on her neck. The examination determined that she died from manual strangulation.

In his judgment, Justice Kimondo found that the circumstances surrounding the abduction and ransom demands demonstrated malice aforethought, concluding that Akello had been deliberately lured into a trap before being killed.

The court convicted Kimathi of murder under Section 203, read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code, and sentenced him to death.

The trial also involved a second accused person who absconded after being released on bail. The court directed that proceedings continue in her absence.