Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Four Arrested as DCI Seizes KSh 4.3M Fake Notes in Makueni Operation

Vincent Olando

Published

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested four people and dismantled a suspected counterfeit currency syndicate operating in Makueni County, recovering fake notes worth Ksh4.378 million in an intelligence-led crackdown.

According to a statement issued on Friday, officers attached to Mtito Andei Police Station first moved on Kambu Township, where they arrested two suspects found with a large haul of fake banknotes.

“A counterfeit syndicate dealing in fake banknotes has been dismantled in Makueni County after officers from Mtito Andei Police Station executed a swift, intelligence-led crackdown, seizing counterfeit currency with a face value of Ksh4,378,000,” the DCI said in the statement.

“The operation first targeted Kambu Township, where officers caught two suspects flat-footed. Sophia Adhiambo, 57, and Michael Gitau, 59, were cornered in possession of Ksh4 million in fake Ksh1,000 notes,” it added.

Determined to trace the full extent of the network, detectives then extended their operation to Mtito Andei Township, where they intercepted a HOWO truck, registration number KDX 614H/ZH 8450, that was ferrying fertiliser from Mombasa to Naivasha.

A search of the vehicle turned up an additional Ksh378,000 in counterfeit Ksh1,000 notes, which police said had been concealed inside the truck. This pushed the total value of the recovered fake currency to Ksh4.378 million.

The two men travelling in the truck, Robert Tonde, 52, and Stephen Musila, 42, were arrested on the spot.

All four suspects are now in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court. The seized counterfeit notes and other exhibits have been secured at Mtito Andei Police Station as investigations continue.

The DCI said detectives are now following the money trail to establish the source of the fake currency, its intended destination and the wider network behind the operation.

The Makueni arrests come weeks after detectives intercepted two other suspects transporting counterfeit currency worth Ksh6 million along the Thika-Garissa Highway, in what appears to be a broader crackdown on fake currency circulation in the country. Investigators have not said whether the two operations are linked.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

21-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After Farmhand Dies in Fatal Assault

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a farm worker following an alleged assault in Tawai village, Wamuini sub-location,...

1 day ago

News

Mother, Daughter Arrested Over Ksh40 Million Family Land Fraud in Karatina

A mother and her daughter are set to appear in court after detectives arrested them over an alleged scheme to secretly transfer family land...

August 19, 2026

News

DCI Arrests 15 Suspects, Recovers Crude Weapons Along Kisumu-Kericho Highway

Fifteen suspected gang members have been arrested in Kisumu County after detectives intercepted three vehicles along the Kisumu-Kericho highway and recovered a cache of...

August 16, 2026

News

DCI Rescues 2 Indian Nationals Who Were Kidnapped At JKIA

Two Indian nationals who were allegedly kidnapped shortly after arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been rescued In a statement on...

August 14, 2026