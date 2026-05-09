Four Feared Trapped After Eight-Storey Building Collapses in Kajiado

Anxiety and fear gripped residents of Oloolua Ward in Kajiado North Sub-County after an eight-storey building under construction partially collapsed on Friday night, leaving at least four people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The building, located in the Ole Nairi area, reportedly came down at around 7:30 pm to 11:00 pm during heavy rainfall that pounded the region. Witnesses said several construction workers were still at the site when the structure suddenly caved in, causing panic among residents and workers nearby.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Unit, Kenya Red Cross, Kajiado County Government, and the National Police Service arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area as rescue operations began. However, the mission has been slowed by ongoing heavy rains and fears that the remaining section of the building could collapse further.

Authorities said the operation must be handled cautiously to avoid putting rescue teams and trapped victims at greater risk.

Residents expressed frustration over what they termed as delayed emergency response efforts, claiming several hours passed before active rescue operations began.

“It is now ten hours since the building collapsed, and there are several people there who have been covered by the rubble. Ten hours is too much,” one resident stated at the scene.

Another resident accused authorities of preventing locals from assisting while rescue efforts appeared slow.

“They have prevented us from accessing the site, yet they do not want to conduct the rescue,” the resident lamented.

Preliminary reports indicate that two of the missing persons are painters who had been working at the site before the collapse. Authorities also confirmed that one passerby sustained injuries during the incident but was treated and discharged.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about construction safety and enforcement of building regulations in Kenya. Some residents alleged that the structure may have been constructed using substandard materials.

“Looking at the mixing ratio, the mixture had more sand than cement. The construction was also completed very quickly,” claimed Joseph Ndirangu, a resident and mason.

The tragedy adds to a growing list of deadly building collapses reported across Nairobi and neighbouring counties in recent months. In April, at least five people died after another building collapsed in Nairobi’s Highrise Estate in Kibera.

As rescue efforts continue in Oloolua, families of the missing workers remain at the scene hoping their loved ones will be pulled out alive. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or the official cause of the collapse, with investigations already underway.