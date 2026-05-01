Four Killed in Tragic Head-On Collision on Narok–Bomet Highway

Four people have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a tragic road accident at the Tegero area along the busy Narok-Bomet highway in Narok County.

The fatal crash, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday night into Friday morning, involved a lorry travelling from Bomet towards Narok and a saloon car heading in the opposite direction. According to police reports, the accident happened after the lorry veered off its lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming vehicle.

Confirming the incident, Narok Police Commander Patrick Lobolia stated that the impact of the crash was severe, leading to the immediate death of four individuals at the scene.

“The lorry driver failed to maintain the proper traffic lane when it collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle. As a result, four persons were fatally injured, while several others sustained serious injuries,” a police report indicated.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, launching a rescue operation to assist survivors. The injured victims were rushed to various health facilities within the region for urgent medical attention, although the exact number of those injured has not yet been confirmed. The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary at Narok County Referral Hospital, where they await identification and post-mortem examinations before being released to their families.

Authorities have since launched investigations into the cause of the accident, even as they urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly along the accident-prone Narok-Bomet highway. The wreckage of the two vehicles has been towed to a nearby police station as part of the ongoing probe.

The latest tragedy adds to a growing list of fatal accidents reported along the corridor, raising fresh concerns over road safety and driver discipline. Just days earlier, another deadly crash along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road claimed eight lives under similar circumstances involving a loss of vehicle control.

Residents and road users have continued to call on authorities, including the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to intensify enforcement of traffic regulations and implement stricter safety measures to curb the rising number of road accidents in the region.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and exercise vigilance to prevent further loss of life on Kenya’s roads.