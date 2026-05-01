Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Four Killed in Tragic Head-On Collision on Narok–Bomet Highway

Vincent Olando

Published

Four people have been confirmed dead and several others injured following a tragic road accident at the Tegero area along the busy Narok-Bomet highway in Narok County.

The fatal crash, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday night into Friday morning, involved a lorry travelling from Bomet towards Narok and a saloon car heading in the opposite direction. According to police reports, the accident happened after the lorry veered off its lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming vehicle.

Confirming the incident, Narok Police Commander Patrick Lobolia stated that the impact of the crash was severe, leading to the immediate death of four individuals at the scene.

“The lorry driver failed to maintain the proper traffic lane when it collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle. As a result, four persons were fatally injured, while several others sustained serious injuries,” a police report indicated.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, launching a rescue operation to assist survivors. The injured victims were rushed to various health facilities within the region for urgent medical attention, although the exact number of those injured has not yet been confirmed.The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary at Narok County Referral Hospital, where they await identification and post-mortem examinations before being released to their families.

Authorities have since launched investigations into the cause of the accident, even as they urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly along the accident-prone Narok-Bomet highway. The wreckage of the two vehicles has been towed to a nearby police station as part of the ongoing probe.

The latest tragedy adds to a growing list of fatal accidents reported along the corridor, raising fresh concerns over road safety and driver discipline. Just days earlier, another deadly crash along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road claimed eight lives under similar circumstances involving a loss of vehicle control.

Residents and road users have continued to call on authorities, including the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to intensify enforcement of traffic regulations and implement stricter safety measures to curb the rising number of road accidents in the region.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and exercise vigilance to prevent further loss of life on Kenya’s roads.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

7 Killed Instantly After Voxy Collides with Trailer on Narok–Mai Mahiu Road

Seven people have been confirmed dead following a tragic road accident involving a Toyota Voxy and a trailer along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road on...

6 days ago

News

KeNHA Shuts Down Section of Southern Bypass Following Fatal Truck Accident

Traffic along the Nairobi Southern Bypass was brought to a standstill on Friday morning after a fatal road accident near Karinde prompted the temporary...

April 24, 2026

Entertainment

Kenyan Footballer Gabriel Wandera Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Busia

Kenyan football has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera, who died in a suspected hit-and-run...

April 19, 2026

News

10 Dead After Matatu Rams Into trailer Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

At least 10 people have lost their lives after they were involved in a tragic road accident at Gilgil along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. The...

April 4, 2026