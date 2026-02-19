Four Killed, Six Injured in Grisly Mau Summit Crash Along Nakuru–Eldoret Highway

Four people have been confirmed dead and six others injured following a devastating road accident at Mau Summit along the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway on Thursday morning.

According to area police boss Judah Kajenge, the crash occurred at Nyancha Farm near Mau Summit and involved a matatu and a lorry. “The accident involved a matatu and a lorry at Nyancha Farm near Mau Summit. Four people lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries,” Kajenge confirmed.

Images from the scene show a mangled blue passenger vehicle, believed to be a shuttle, completely crushed at the front and left side. The roof was sheared off, metal twisted into a dense heap, and the interior reduced to wreckage. A deployed airbag was visible amid shattered glass and destroyed seats, underscoring the sheer force of the impact.

The tragedy adds to growing concerns over safety along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, a critical segment of Kenya’s Northern Corridor. Just a week earlier, three people died in a separate crash in the Jogoo area along the same highway after a truck reportedly lost control and rammed into a saloon car heading towards Uganda.

The recurring fatalities have sparked public outcry, with residents blaming the narrow road, poor overtaking, speeding, and driver fatigue. Blackspots such as Kikopey, Salgaa, Sachangwan, and Mau Summit have long been associated with deadly collisions.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) previously revealed that more than 20,000 vehicles use the highway daily, leading to severe congestion and increased risk of accidents due to limited lane separation.

In response to rising carnage, President William Ruto announced the dualling of the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway in June 2025. The 175-kilometre Rironi-Mau Summit expressway project, estimated at Ksh.200 billion, officially broke ground on November 28, 2025. The contract was awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation, replacing an earlier French contractor.

The expanded highway is expected to feature up to six lanes in some sections, with projected benefits including reduced travel time, improved safety, and lower logistics costs for trade between Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, for families who lost loved ones at Mau Summit, infrastructure upgrades may come too late.

As investigations into Thursday’s crash continue, pressure mounts on authorities to enhance enforcement and accelerate safety measures to curb the escalating road carnage.