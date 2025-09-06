Four Men Charged in High-Profile Phone Hack Targeting Former Central OCS Talaam

Four men accused of hacking the phone of former Central Police Station OCS, Samson Kiprotich Talaam, were re-arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on September 6, 2025.

The suspects: Dennis Masavi Musyimi, James Mutemi Munyithya, Amos Nzomo Kimanzi, and another accomplice now face fresh charges of computer fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Prosecutors argued for tougher bail terms, warning that the suspects posed a risk to ongoing investigations. But Magistrate Caroline Nyanguthi dismissed the application, ruling that no evidence had been presented of interference.

“The law demands fairness. Bail is a constitutional right, and unless there is proof of tampering, the bond terms remain valid,” Nyanguthi stated, while granting the first accused fresh bail of Ksh150,000 after being held for over two months. The others remain free on earlier bond terms.

The re-arraignment comes at a time when Talaam himself is under intense scrutiny. He has been named a prime suspect in the controversial death of Albert Ojwang, who passed on while in police custody at Central Police Station. According to DCI boss Mohammed Amin, Talaam allegedly declined to formally book Ojwang into custody despite his presentation at the station. A post-mortem by government pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia contradicted police reports, finding Ojwang’s injuries inconsistent with self-infliction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has since opposed bail for Talaam and five others facing murder charges in Ojwang’s case, citing the seriousness of the offense and possible witness interference.

While separate, the ongoing phone hack case indicates how cybercrime continues to challenge law enforcement. Investigators suspect the four accused exploited vulnerabilities through a SIM-swap fraud scheme, where criminals trick mobile providers into transferring a victim’s number to a new SIM card. This allows them to intercept calls, texts, and even access sensitive banking or social media accounts.

“This case is not just about one police officer,” a senior prosecutor noted outside court. “It is about dismantling a larger criminal network that thrives on technology-driven fraud.”

The DCI has pledged to intensify its crackdown on cybercrime, warning that such schemes are increasingly national in scope and transcend traditional jurisdictional boundaries.

The case is set for hearing on September 18, 2025, with prosecutors expected to table additional evidence.