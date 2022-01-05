Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Four Prison Inmates Shot Dead Jail Break Attempt

Prison warder injured during a jailbreak attempt incident that left four inmates shot dead in Osun State, Nigeria

By

Published

A nigerian Correctional Center
A nigerian Correctional Center

KDRTV NEWS: Four inmates of the Ile Ife Correctional Center in Osun State, Nigeria was reportedly shot dead during a jailbreak at the facility.

Other inmates who had also planned the jailbreak fled back to inner parts of the prison after learning that their colleagues had been fatally shot.

This is even though the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had in December 2021 wanted against allowing an attack on prisons and other government facilities again.

The minister was speaking during the inauguration of the new passport printing center in Ibadan

READ ALSO: Drama as 200 Naked Convicts Break Out of Prison in Broad Daylight.

Journalists were informed that a group of inmates had planned to break the prison but were shot by vigilant armed guards.

The incident occurred at 9 am on Tuesday when a section of the inmates approached the main entrance and attacked the prison warder, and advanced to escape when they were shot.

The injured prison warder is receiving treatment and has been confirmed to be in a stable condition.

Nigeria has been a victim of a prison break in the last two with hundreds of inmates esapcing.

Several security guards have also been killed in such incidents.

Click to Support KDRTV  y Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019