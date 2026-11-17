DCI detectives have rescued a four-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped after being lured away from a playground in Malaa, Machakos County, with four suspects arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 17, DCI said the girl, identified as Joy Love Wangare, was playing with other children in an open field near her home when a woman wearing a hijab allegedly approached the group and lured her away.

According to the agency, the woman told the children that she was taking Joy to a nearby shop to buy sugar and chocolate, assuring them that they would return shortly.

However, the woman never came back, leaving the other children unaware of what had happened to their playmate.

“A four-year-old girl who vanished after being lured away from a playground in Malaa, Machakos County, has been safely rescued following an intelligence-led operation by detectives, with four suspects arrested in connection with her kidnapping,” DCI said.

Joy’s disappearance came to light when her mother went to pick her up from the playground. The other children informed her that a woman had taken her daughter, promising to return with her.

The mother immediately reported the incident to the police, prompting an intensive search and investigations to establish the girl’s whereabouts.

Acting on crucial intelligence, detectives from Matungulu traced the first suspect, Doreen Gacheri Kimathi, alias Farhiya Gacheri Kimathi, and arrested her in Tutua, Buuri West Sub-County, Meru County.

Further investigations led detectives to Utawala, Nairobi County, where three additional suspects were arrested during an operation near Quickmart Supermarket.

The suspects were identified as Robinson Chitechi Akungwi, who is believed to have masterminded the kidnapping; Faith Roe Wambua, who was allegedly harbouring the child and was found with her during the operation; and Patrick Ruara Gichura, who is suspected of transporting the woman and the child.

The operation culminated in Joy’s safe rescue. She was found in fair condition and immediately taken to Nguluni Health Centre for medical examination and assessment before being reunited with her parents.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives continue investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.