News

Francis Atwoli’s Son Lands Lucrative International Job

Lukoye Atwoli is the son of COTU SG Francis Atwoli

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli has been appointed to the Global Health Board by an American Organization.

Prof Lukoye will now be part of a team of professionals tasked with providing expert guidance on U.S. policies and programs in global health, health problems in developing countries, and health issues of mutual concern to the United States and other industrialized and industrializing societies.

“ I look forward to working with the other members and executing my role to the best of my ability,” Lukoye Atwoli said.

This is Atwoli’s second job, coming barely months after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him the chair of Mathari Hospital Board.

The Professor is also the Dean of Aga Khan University’s school of medicine.

Meanwhile, his father continues to court controversy with his remarks about the 2022 elections. The veteran trade unionist reiterated his stand that President Uhuru Kenyatta can seek a third term in 2022 if the BBI proposals sail through in the referendum.

Read Also: Atwoli Dares COVID-19 to a Showdown

“Unless the President feels he has done enough, he is tired and wants to go home and rest, nothing stops him from vying again in 2022 after passing these amendments,” Atwoli said during a meeting with NSSF officials in Kisumu on Friday.

Atwoli further said that the BBI document will make some gains for Kenyan workers.

Read Also: Atwoli Makes Another BBI Prophesy

“Every time after the election we have skirmishes and the people who are affected the most are workers, women, and children. Therefore, we must support this document which seeks to put an end to this menace,” he said.

