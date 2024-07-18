Connect with us

News

Francis Gaitho Charged With Publication Of False Information and Cyber Harassment

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 18 at 17.57.47

Renowned social media influencer and politician Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho was on Thursday charged with False Publications and Cyber Harassment.

Gaitho who was arrested on July 17, 2024, was charged with false publications contrary to Section 22(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act No. 5 of 2018, and Cyber Harassment Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the same Act.

According to the Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions, Gaitho published false information about one Jairus Onkundi Morwabe.

“The court heard that on July 15, 2024, at approximately 14:00 hours, while at an unknown location he intentionally published false information on social media with intent that the data would be considered or acted as authentic.

“He is also alleged to have, on the same day and at the same time, published false information about one Jairus Onkundi Morwabe, knowing or having reason to know that such publication would cause Morwabe apprehension or fear of violence, as well as damage or loss to his property,” the ODPP stated.

Gaitho pleaded not guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki and was released on a cash bail of Ksh. 30,000.

The DPP, however, asked the court to have Gaitho deposit his passport in court.

The case will be mentioned on August 1, 2024, for pre-trial.

The controversial politician on Wednesday presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after police announced that they were looking for him.

This was after the police mistakenly arrested veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho instead of Francis Gaitho.

Also Read: Mistaken Identity! NPS Clarifies Abduction Of Macharia Gaitho Inside Police Station

