Fred Kapondi Denies Links to Murder of Nathan Wasama

Mount Elgon Member of Parliament Fred Kapondi has distanced himself from allegations linking him to the murder of former councillor Nathan Wasama.

Speaking on Thursday, August 13, Kapondi denied claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that 18 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were recovered from his residence.

“He should check his words because it is proof that whatever he has been saying in the national scene is a figment of his own imagination. My conscience is clear. I have never been in the business of killing political opponents. It has never happened in my entire political career, and the late Wasama was never an opponent,” Kapondi said.

The Mt Elgon MP threatened to sue the former Deputy President following the allegations made against him.

“I will sue him because he is not above the law. The way he has been spreading his nonsense and very wild allegations, I will not let him go; I will take legal action. He must come and explain where these 18 guns are,” he stated.

Gachagua on Wednesday claimed that police officers raided Kapondi’s home and recovered 18 guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

“Why are government-owned guns and bullets being given to the Mt Elgon MP and being used to kill Kenyans? We are really pained when we remember that these guns were bought with taxpayers’ money and are supposed to protect citizens. How come the same guns are being used to kill Kenyans?” he posed.

Wasama was shot dead at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, on the night of August 6, 2026.

DCI detectives have so far arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of the former councillor.

“The operation also yielded a haul of items including a military-style smoke jacket, a stun grenade, three axes, a crowbar, three folding pangas, two pangas, two knives, five arrows, three motorcycles, two mobile phones and an iPod,” DCI said.