Fred Matiang’i Addresses Chatham House in UK

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

2027 Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i on Thursday, March 5 adressed the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

In his address, Matiang’i spoke on strengthening Kenya’s democratic institutions, including the establishment of a credible and formal opposition, as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

“Honoured to speak at Chatham House today on Kenya’s politics and the vital role of a strong, formal opposition as we look toward the 2027 elections.

“Grateful for the engagement from Kenyan friends, investors and enthusiasts in the UK whose deep love and hope for our country is unmistakable,” said Matiang’i.

The former Interior CS described the 2024 Gen Z demonstrations as a watershed moment in Kenya’s political history, saying they presented an opportunity for the Executive and Parliament to reset and meaningfully engage young people.

“They offered a powerful opportunity for the executive and the legislature to reset, listen and re-engage our youth through greater inclusion, participation and meritocracy.

“Sadly, that opportunity was largely missed because the political leadership failed to respond with the urgency and openness the moment demanded,” he stated.

Matiang’i argued that Kenya has yet to undertake a bold and coherent effort to place young people at the centre of the country’s political and economic agenda.

The former CS outlined what he believes Kenya must prioritise moving forward, including transparent and accountable public service, deliberate incentives and opportunities for youth, a firm fight against corruption, and honest reflection on historical elite failures that have hindered progress.

“Democracy may be imperfect, but humanity has not found a better system. It demands debate, tolerance of diverse voices and the protection of freedom. The task before us is difficult, but necessary,” he added.

Further, he urged political leaders to embrace honest soul-searching and inclusive engagement, stressing that the country’s next chapter must belong to all its citizens.

