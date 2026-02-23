Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fred Matiang’i Installed as Gusii Spokesperson

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been crowned as the spokesperson of the Abagusii community.

Matiang’i was installed on Monday, February 23, by the Gusii elders in a spectacular event held in Ekerenyo Ward, Nyamira County.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in his political journey, bringing together leaders and supporters from across the region.

In a statement after the ceremony, Matiang’i thanked the people of Kisii and Nyamira, affirming his readiness to assume leadership and promising to work closely with the United Opposition to oust Ruto from power.

“With gratitude and determination, I accept the responsibility of serving as spokesperson for the Gusii Community.

“This is more than a position; it is a call to leadership and a mandate to unite our people under a clear agenda of representation, empowerment, and transformative progress,” said Matiang’i.

During the event, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declared his unwavering support for Matiang’i as the leader of the Gusii people.

Gachagua urged other leaders to respect Matiang’i’s position and emphasized that any leader wishing to engage with the Gusii region should do so through him.

The DCP party leader also criticized the Ruto administration, highlighting that the people of Kisii and Nyamira have been largely neglected.

He accused President Ruto of failing to fulfill his pledges to the region and alleged that he has been dishonest during his visits.

Meanwhile, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed optimism, stating that the journey has just begun.

Kalonzo pledged to uphold the legacy of Raila Odinga through the United Opposition, rallying support for their collective cause.

Other prominent leaders, including DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, echoed sentiments of unity and emphasized the importance of cohesive action in advancing their shared agenda.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Opinion

Fred Matiang’i Attacks Ruto’s Government Over Governance Inefficiencies

By Dr Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i I want to speak plainly, without anger and without drama. I served as Minister for Education during the presidency...

February 4, 2026

News

Matiang’i Addresses Allegations of Jubilee Dividing ODM

Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i has dismissed allegations linking the former ruling party to divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). In...

January 7, 2026

Politics

Matiang’i Vows to Reinstate Linda Mama, Free Education Programs If Elected in 2027

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has promised to fully implement free education and reinstate the Linda Mama health programme if he is...

December 12, 2025
G2gzhEWXQAAsJJU G2gzhEWXQAAsJJU

News

Matiang’i Joins Jubilee Party

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has formally announced he has joined the Jubilee Party. Speaking on Sunday, Matiang’i disclosed that he had accepted...

October 6, 2025