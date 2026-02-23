Fred Matiang’i Installed as Gusii Spokesperson

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been crowned as the spokesperson of the Abagusii community.

Matiang’i was installed on Monday, February 23, by the Gusii elders in a spectacular event held in Ekerenyo Ward, Nyamira County.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in his political journey, bringing together leaders and supporters from across the region.

In a statement after the ceremony, Matiang’i thanked the people of Kisii and Nyamira, affirming his readiness to assume leadership and promising to work closely with the United Opposition to oust Ruto from power.

“With gratitude and determination, I accept the responsibility of serving as spokesperson for the Gusii Community.

“This is more than a position; it is a call to leadership and a mandate to unite our people under a clear agenda of representation, empowerment, and transformative progress,” said Matiang’i.

During the event, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declared his unwavering support for Matiang’i as the leader of the Gusii people.

Gachagua urged other leaders to respect Matiang’i’s position and emphasized that any leader wishing to engage with the Gusii region should do so through him.

The DCP party leader also criticized the Ruto administration, highlighting that the people of Kisii and Nyamira have been largely neglected.

He accused President Ruto of failing to fulfill his pledges to the region and alleged that he has been dishonest during his visits.

Meanwhile, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed optimism, stating that the journey has just begun.

Kalonzo pledged to uphold the legacy of Raila Odinga through the United Opposition, rallying support for their collective cause.

Other prominent leaders, including DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, echoed sentiments of unity and emphasized the importance of cohesive action in advancing their shared agenda.