Fred the Famous Maasai Mara Elephant Dies of Natural Causes

Kenya has lost one of its most celebrated elephants, Fred, an iconic Maasai Mara tusker whose remarkable survival through years of ivory poaching made him a symbol of the region’s conservation efforts.

Fred died of natural causes in his mid-50s, the Mara Elephant Project (MEP) announced on October 26, 2026. He was renowned for his exceptionally large tusks, estimated to weigh more than 100 pounds (about 45 kilogrammes), making him one of the most distinctive elephants in the country.

Beyond his size, Fred played an important role in conservation research. He was fitted with a satellite tracking collar in 2013 through a partnership involving MEP, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Wildlife Research and Training Institute.

The tracking programme allowed conservationists to monitor his movements and study his behaviour, generating information that helped shape approaches to protecting other large-tusked elephants across Kenya.

In its tribute, MEP described Fred as a symbol of the progress made against ivory poaching over the past 15 years, noting that many elephants of his kind did not survive long enough to reach old age.

“Collared since 2013, his tracking informed an approach that other Tuskers across Kenya benefited from. Even in death, Fred is the emblem for the Maasai Mara’s magic; thriving despite the challenges and contributing to a brighter future,” the organisation said.

Fred lived through a period when ivory poaching severely affected elephant populations across Africa. His survival and the information gathered through years of monitoring highlighted the importance of sustained conservation efforts and the use of tracking technology to protect vulnerable wildlife.

MEP said it would organise opportunities in the coming days for the public to celebrate Fred’s life and legacy.

“He will be missed, but what a life well lived,” the organisation said.

His death comes months after Craig, another celebrated Kenyan super-tusker, died in Amboseli National Park on January 3, 2026, at the age of 54. Craig was also renowned for his massive tusks, making the loss of both elephants within the same year a significant moment for Kenya’s wildlife conservation community.

Fred’s life offered a rare account of survival amid the threats facing large-tusked elephants. His legacy will live on through the conservation knowledge gained from tracking his movements and the efforts to protect other elephants across the country.