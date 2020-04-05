French Doctor Who Belittled Africa, Suggested COVID-19 Vaccine Be Tested In Africa Apologizes

(KDRTV)-The French doctor who made disputed remarks about the African continent and suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine be tested in the continent has apologized

Jean-Paul Mira, via his employer, Paris network of the hospital asked for forgiveness after making a sentiment that belittled Africa concerning the COVID-19 vaccine trials

According to our source, Mira said that he was sorry to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by his comments which were made on a TV interview on Wednesday, April

“I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week,” he said.

According to our previous reports, Mira had said that the BCG vaccine which is under trial for coronavirus treatment in various countries should be tried in Africa since according to the doctor, Africa as a continent was more vulnerable to the disease- Africa don’t have masks, treatment or intensive care unit

Doctor Mira was slammed on social media after the footage of him making such comments went viral

FORD Kenya party Moses Wetangula fiercely blasted the doctor saying that they should not use Africa as a Guinea pig.

Wetangula took to his Twitter account and penned a strongly-worded statement to tell off the French doctors for suggesting the trial be done in Africa

“The epicentre of COVID-19(Coronavirus ) is China, Italy, Spain, France, US. Clinical trials on its possible cure must start there and not in any African country. African leaders must resist any attempt to use our people as Guinea pigs. Resist,” he tweeted.

However, it was not clear why the African continent which has so far confirmed only about 212 deaths from COVID-19 which is much behind than European countries should be the best for ‘lab rat.’

In Africa, South Africa is the country with more than 1000 cases of coronavirus- it has 1505 positive cases of coronavirus.

Europe currently is the epicenter of the virus, with Italy leading with the number of deaths, which stands at about 14000.