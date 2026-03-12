Fresh Storm in DCP and Women Rep Accuses Malala of Plotting to Undermine Gachagua Allies

A storm is brewing in the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) after Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina accused Cleophas Malala of hatching a plot to attack Rigathi Gachagua’s allies.

In a statement on Thursday, Maina claimed that Malala met a section of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) allied to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at Golden Palm Hotel in Kenol on Wednesday night between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

She claimed that the meeting was intended to create a splinter group in Kirinyaga County aimed at weakening Gachagua’s allies.

Maina also claimed that the DCP Deputy Party leader facilitated the MCAs who attended the meeting with KSh 20,000 each.

“Cleophas Malala, I am aware that yesterday, between 8.00 PM and 10.00 PM, you met a section of MCA’s allied to Gov. Anne Waiguru from Kirinyaga county at Golden Palm Kenol. I’m also aware that the agenda was to create a splinter group to fight H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH’s foot soldiers in that county.

“You facilitated the MCAs ’ attendance with Kshs. 20,000; monies you obtained from persons who seek to derail the agenda of the people and the United Alternative Government,” she claimed.

Maina also questioned what she termed Malala’s personal vendetta against leaders who support the former Deputy President.

Maina said she had previously raised the matter privately with Malalah but decided to make the accusations public after what she termed as repeated actions against leaders aligned with Gachagua.

“You infamously had the bad habit, as SG in your former party, of soliciting money from everyone and anyone for favors; unfortunately, it seems that you have not changed one bit,” she stated.

Further, Maina challenged Malala to a political confrontation, saying she is ready to face him head-on.

“In case you forgot, where I come from, we milk lions while seated on porcupines. I shall treat you with the contempt you deserve going forward,” Maina added.