From Miracle to Mourning: Kiambu Quintuplets All Die at KNH

A Kiambu family’s joy at welcoming quintuplets has turned to profound grief after Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) confirmed that all five newborns have died, just days after their birth sparked national attention as one of the rare cases of its kind in Kenya.

KNH announced the deaths on Wednesday, saying the babies had been referred to the facility from Thika Level Five Hospital for specialised tertiary care but succumbed despite the efforts of its medical team.

“The babies were born at an extremely premature gestational age of 25 weeks and with critically low birth weights, presenting significant clinical challenges from the time of admission,” the hospital said in a statement signed by acting CEO Dr Joel Lessan.

The four girls and one boy were born to 28-year-old Mercy Kanini, a resident of Juja, on September 13, after three obstetric scans confirmed she was carrying quintuplets. Kanini went into labour around 1 am and was admitted to Thika Level Five Hospital at about 7 am with established labour. The first baby, a boy, arrived at 10:45 am, followed by the four girls, with the last delivered at 10:56 am. Kanini remained stable throughout.

The newborns weighed between 600 and 800 grammes, placing them at extremely high risk given their prematurity. According to Kiambu County Executive Committee Member for Health Services Dr Elias Maina, their lungs had not fully developed, requiring continuous resuscitation and a level of neonatal care beyond what the county hospital could offer. They were transferred to KNH around 10:30 pm on the day of their birth, accompanied by their parents.

KNH said a multidisciplinary team of neonatologists, nurses and allied health professionals took over their care. “Despite the dedicated efforts of our medical teams and the specialized care provided, all five newborns sadly passed away,” the hospital said.

The losses came in stages, with four of the five babies having died earlier in the week before the fifth and last surviving infant also passed away.

The pregnancy was Kanini’s third; she and her husband, Evans Nyamhanga, already have a son and a daughter. Nyamhanga had earlier described the quintuplets’ arrival as a miracle, noting the family had expected four babies rather than five. Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi had provided an ambulance to support the family after their appeal for help.

KNH extended its condolences to the family. “We recognize the profound pain of losing five newborns and stand with the family during this extraordinarily difficult period,” the hospital said.