From Promises to Progress – Ruto’s Madaraka Day Speech Sparks Hope and Debate in Homa Bay

KDRTV News – Homabay: On June 1, 2025, President William Ruto led Kenyans in commemorating Madaraka Day at the iconic Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County, delivering a speech that jumbled bold promises with tangible achievements that ignites both hope and debate across the country.

President Ruto emphasized the central role of the Kenyan people in shaping the nation’s future, stating, “The people are the foundation, the pillars, and the engine of this nation.” underscoring the importance of local ownership in national development, he urged citizens to unite in building a Kenya that works for all.

Key highlight was the update on the Affordable Housing Programme, which has so far delivered 150,000 units, with contributors to the housing levy witnessing real outcomes. In Homa Bay, three homeowners – including Mama Samaki, received title certificates from the President himself, offering a symbolic and powerful validation of the initiative.

President Ruto didn’t shy away from addressing Kenya’s historical governance shortcomings. “Kenya is not short of imaginative strategies and bold visions,” he remarked. “Our biggest problem has always been implementation and execution.” The President’s open admission resonated with many, reflecting a shift from rhetoric to accountability.

The President also highlighted economic growth under his administration, revealing that since August 2022, Kenya has posted an average annual GDP growth of 5%, outpacing the global average of 3.3% and the regional East African average of 3.8%. The IMF’s latest projection places Kenya’s economy at USD 132 billion (KSh 17 trillion) making it the largest in the region and sixth on the African continent.

In the education sector, 23,000 new classrooms have been constructed to address overcrowding in schools. Further, the government is intensifying investments in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs), aiming to bridge the skill gap and reduce youth unemployment.

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations shows the journey from vision to execution remains the defining challenge and opportunity of our time.